Rating of Internet Providers in Georgia

ფოტო: Reuters

In January-August 2017, Georgians paid 139.9 million GEL total for fixed internet connections, which is 9.9 million GEL more (7.4%) compared to the same period of 2016, the Georgian National Communications Commission reported.

Rating of internet providers according to the overall sum paid for services January-August 2017

Silknet - 55.9 million GEL, 6.2% increase y/y Magticom - 51.6 million GEL, 9980% increase y/y (in 2016, Magticom bought telecommunications company Caucasus Online, explaining the steep increase y/y) New networks - 6 million GEL, 10% decrease y/y CGC - 2.9 million GEL, 16% decrease y/y Akhteli - 2.8 million GEL, 4.9% increase y/y

Number of Customers in Georgia in the given time period:

Silknet - 275,000, 10% increase y/y Magti - 247,000, 36% increase y/y New Networks - 40,000, 10% decrease y/y CGC - 20,700, 17% decrease y/y Akhteli - 19,500, 11% increase y/y

689,000 people have fixed internet connections in Georgia. Comparing by regions, the largest concentration with fixed internet connections is in the capital Tbilisi.