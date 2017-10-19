The Airliners Carrying the Most Passengers Through Georgia

ფოტო: wikimedia

3.1 million passengers transferred through Georgian airports by both Georgian and foreign air companies in the first nine months of 2017, according to the Civic Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Airline company Turkish Airlines transferred the highest number of passengers in this period, providing services to 350,000 passengers, making up 11% of the market. Georgian Airways take second place with 298,000 passengers, followed by Hungarian low-cost air company Wizz Air with 240,000 passengers. German airline company Lufthansa did not make the list of top 10 airline companies transferring through Georgia airports, with 67,000 passengers.

The top 10 air companies based on the number of passengers transferred through Georgian airports in January-September 2017:

10. Qatar Airways - 96,050 passengers, 3% share in the market

9. Pegasus Airlines - 97,046 passengers, 3% share in the market

8. Ural Airlines - 120,916 passengers, 4% share in the market

7. Siberia Airlines (S7) - 138,511 passengers, 4% share in the market

6. Aeroflot - 155,697 passengers, 5% share in the market

5. Fly Dubai - 193,405 passengers, 6% share in the market

4. Ukrainian International Airlines - 227,801 passengers, 7% share in the market

3. Wizz Air - 240,055 passengers, 8% share in the market

2. Georgian Airways - 298,964 passengers, 10% share in the market

1. Turkish Airlines - 350,706 passengers, 11% share in the market