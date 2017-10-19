Georgian Businessman on Ivanishvili land: 1 GEL is Cheap, I Paid 850,000 for McDonald’s

“

Today they’re talking about some land which was purchased for 1 GEL in which an investment worth 1 million GEL is being made. When I built McDonald's in Kutaisi, I paid 850,000 and invested 3 million. I think 1 GEL is a bit cheap.

However, I don’t believe that the projects of Bidzina Ivanishvili are mistakes… I mean the “Panorama Tbilisi” project. But on the other hand, how timely is the development of such a project? The renovation of Old Tbilisi might be a bigger subject. What I’m talking about [the renovation of Old Tbilisi] is not a business, it is a charity. What Ivanishvili is doing now is business, mixed with charity… but it’s still a business.

”