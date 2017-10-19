12 Women Killed in Georgia in 2017 as a Result of Domestic Violence

12 women in Georgia have died as a result of domestic violence in 2017, according to information provided by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia to Tabula.

The data provided by the Prosecutor’s Office concerns the first nine months of 2017, from the period of January-September.

There is no clear definition of ‘femicide’ in Georgian law. In the cases where women have died as a result of domestic violence, an investigation is opened according to different articles of the criminal code based on the peculiarities of the case.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs says that there is no legislative problem regarding femicide, as the 53rd prima article of the Criminal Code already says that gender-based crime as well as crime against a family member already count as aggravated conditions.

According to official statistics, 1,580 women suffered domestic violence in the first half of 2017.