High Council of Justice Appoints 34 Judges for Life-long Terms

იუსტიციის უმაღლესი საბჭო ფოტო: hcoj.gov.ge

The High Council of Justice of Georgia has appointed 34 judges for life-long terms. The voting took place on October 20.

The Council had 38 candidates; four judges did not get support from the council members, including Judge Irakli Abshilava (Zugdidi District Court), Judge Gabrichidze Ekaterina (Tbilisi City Court), Judge Tukvadze Eliso (Tbilisi City Court) and Judge Roin Kakhidze (Acting Chairman of Tsageri District Court).

Just Tamar Alania of the Tbilisi Court of Appeals is among the appointed judges for a life-long term.

Alania, along with four other candidates, was selected by a special committee earlier this year as a candidate for the judge in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. Her candidacy, however, was not nominated by the Government of Georgia.

Four members of the High Council of Justice of Georgia did not participate in the elections for judges. Among them were Chairman of the Council Nino Gvenetadze, Nazi Janezashvili, Vakhtang Mchedlishvili, and Judge Levan Tevzadze, who is on leave.