Over Million Voters Cast Their Ballots by 17:00 In Local Elections

ცესკო ფოტო: ცესკო

According to the Central Election Commission, by 17:00, 1,262,809, people participated in the local self-government elections, which is 36.71% of eligible voters.

The highest turnout was observed in Racha-Lechkhumi with 53.4%, and the lowest in Shida Kartli with 31.5%.

As for Tbilisi, according to the CEC, voter turnout was 34.7% in the capital by 17:00.

During the local self-governance elections in 2014, by 17:00, turnout was 35.64%.

"The process of voting will be over at 20:00, and the Central Election Commission calls on the voters to be active, because each vote is important," the administration of the CEC said.