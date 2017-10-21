R2 Exit Poll: Georgian Dream 58%, UNM 16%, European Georgia 9%, Alliance of Patriots 5%

According to the exit poll conducted by the company Edison Media Research for Rustavi 2, Georgian Dream won the local self-government elections with 58%, the United National Movement (UNM) got 16%, the Movement for Liberty - European Georgia - 9% and the Alliance of Patriots - 5%.

According to Rustavi 2, this is the data for voting by 18:00 today. Polls close at 20:00.

According to the exit poll, Georgian Dream candidate for mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze received 54% of the votes in Tbilisi. UNM candidate for Tbilisi Zaliko Udumashvili got 15%, and independent candidate Aleko Elisashvili has 14%. Elene Khoshtaria, the candidate of Movement for Liberty - European Georgia, has 7%.

United Democratic Movement and Free Georgia candidate Kakha Kukava, and candidate of the Alliance of Patriots Irma Inashvili received 3-3% of votes.

The date of the survey is October 21, 2017. The Survey Method is Direct Survey with Questionnaire (Paper Version). The possible margin of error is +/- 3%.