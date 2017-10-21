Transparency International Georgia Statement on Election Day

Transparency International- Georgia today posted a statement on the development of today’s local self-government elections.

The document describes the violations noticed during the processes throughout the country.

Violations include indirect intimidation of voters at electoral precincts, low qualifications of members of the precinct electoral commissions, violation of ballot secrecy, interference/intimidation against the observers of TI-Georgia, and interfering in journalistic activities.

“At this point, from our observation, we can say that the 2017 local self-government elections are being held in a largely peaceful environment. The absolute majority of the electoral precincts, where our static observers are stationed, have been opened and closed on time.

By this time, our observers have reported up to 150 insignificant and relatively serious violations. Nearly ⅔ of the registered complaints related to the recording of voter data in the precinct buildings. We have filed 113 complaints, 106 of which relate to illegal recording of voter data,” reads the statement from TI Georgia.

The Final assessments of the election process will be provided by the organization on October 22.

According to preliminary data of the CEC, 1,570,500 voters participated in the local self-government elections in 2017, which is 45.64% of total eligible voters.

The voter turnout was 43.31% in the 2014 local self-government elections.

In Tbilisi, turnout was 43.4%, which is 6.1% more than in the previous self-governance elections. In 2014, 37.3% of Tbilisi voters cast their votes.

All polling stations have been closed across the country. Voting counting procedures are ongoing at the moment.