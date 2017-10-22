ISFED Parallel Vote Tabulation: Kaladze - 50.62%, Elisashvili - 17.52%, Udumashvili - 16.8%

Election-monitoring NGO International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) presented the results of their parallel vote counting of the local self-government elections which were held in Georgia yesterday on October 21.

According to ISFED’s Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT), the percentage collected by the Georgian Dream's mayoral candidate for Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze is 50.46%, independent candidate Aleksandre Elisashvili received 17.52%, UNM candidate Zaal Udumashvili - 16.8%, and European Georgia candidate Elene Khoshtaria - 7.12%.

The official counting of votes from 737 polling stations is finished.

Georgian Dream mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze has won the mayoral elections in Tbilisi.

The final results of the Tbilisi mayoral elections according to the Central Election Commission count are:

Kakha Kaladze - Georgian Dream - 51.06%

Alexander Elisashvili - Independent Candidate - 17.46%

Zaal Udumashvili - United National Movement - 16.53%

Elene Khoshtaria - European Georgia - 7.13%

Irma Inashvili - Alliance of Patriots of Georgia - 3.02%

Giorgi Vashadze - Unity New Georgia - 1.95%

Kakha Kukava - Democratic Movement - Free Georgia - 1.26%

Giorgi Gugava - Labor Party of Georgia - 0.96%

ISFED said in a statement today that the counting process was largely in line with electoral procedures.

“Based on the ISFED PVT data, we can conclude that the counting of votes was in line with electoral procedures. Unlike previous elections, there were no cases of physical violations in the precincts. A number of violations were still revealed in the Marneuli district, but they were smaller in scale compared to the violations observed during the voting process. By the time of publishing this announcement, ISFED submitted 77 complaints in the district commissions, 127 complaints in the precinct commissions, and 70 remarks in the record book,” reads the statement.