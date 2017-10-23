32 City Assemblies Will be Filled by Entirely Georgian Dream Candidates

According to the Central Election Commission, 32 of the 64 city assemblies (sakrebulo) in the country will be filled with only the majoritarian candidates of the ruling Georgian Dream party following the October 21 local elections.

In Tbilisi and 31 other municipalities around the country, opposition and independent candidates failed to win any seats in their respective assemblies:

Tbilisi, Sighnaghi, Rustavi, Gardabani, Marneuli, Bolnisi, Tetritskaro, Mtskheta, Kaspi, Akhaltsikhe, Aspindza, Akhalkalaki, Ninotsminda, Oni, Ambrolauri, Tsageri, Terjola, Sachkhere, Zestaponi, Baghdati, Vani, Samtredia, Chiatura, Tskhaltubo, Kutaisi, Lanchkhuti, Senaki, Tsalenjikha, Shuakhevi, Keda, Batumi, Poti.

In 64 assemblies across the country, opposition and independent candidates managed to win only in 82 majoritarian districts of 32 municipalities: the United National Movement with 28 representatives in assemblies; European Georgia - 11; Alliance of Patriots - 15; the Movement for Building - 4; Tamaz Machiauri's party - 2; the Democratic Movement - 1; the remaining 21 are majoritarian independent candidates.