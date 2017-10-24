UK-Georgia Economic Relations Discussed at Wardrop Strategic Dialogue

ფოტო: MFA Georgia / http://www.mfa.gov.ge/News/boris-jonsoni-saqartvelos-evro-atlantikuri-miscraf.aspx

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikheil Janelidze visited London, UK on October 22-24 to participate in the Wardrop Strategic Dialogue.

Janelidze had meetings with Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Sir Alan Duncan, Minister of State for Europe and Americas, and Andrew Parmley, the Lord Mayor of London.

The parties discussed Georgia-UK trade relations and economic cooperation. Following the session, the sides will sign a Memorandum of Co-operation.

“I never tire of saying, as Prime Minister Theresa May never tires of saying, that we may be leaving the EU, but we are not leaving Europe, and we regard the Euro-Atlantic vocation of Georgia as being one of the key ambitions of our foreign policy,” Boris Johnson said during the meeting Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The recent constitutional changes in Georgia were mentioned by Sir Alan Duncan during a plenary session yesterday.

“We have followed Georgia’s constitutional reform process and we support the effort to build consensus as you make these important changes. In practice, we are wholeheartedly behind the Georgian government’s four-point plan. This plan will foster economic growth as well as consolidate democratic institutions and the rule of law. Over the last few years we have invested millions of pounds in Georgia through the Good Governance Fund, providing real practical support to many areas, including public administration, crisis management, and tax reform,” Sir Alan Duncan said.

Fantastic signal of UK-Georgia relations as I welcome Deputy PM and Foreign Minister @JanelidzeMkh to London for our fourth #WardropDialogue pic.twitter.com/2p4zn4dg5q — Sir Alan Duncan MP (@AlanDuncanMP) October 23, 2017

Duncan also spoke about the importance establishing a bilateral framework that will promote and enhance the relations of the two countries and will improve economic cooperation.

Lord Mayor of London Andrew Parmley said he believes cooperation and enhancement of diplomatic and economic relations with emerging states is a vital aspect, and that Georgia has the most business-friendly environment in the region.