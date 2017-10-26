Mechiauri Becomes Tianeti Mayor after Mtskheta Court Annuls Decision of Electoral Commision

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The leader of United Georgia party Tamaz Mechiauri has won the elections for mayor of Tianeti, after the Mtskheta District Court canceled the decision of the Tianeti district electoral commission.

In the October 21 elections, five votes which were cast at the polling station in Tianeti were considered null, and Mechiauri won the mayoral election. However, the district electoral commission later revalidated and appointed the five invalid ballot papers to the Georgian Dream candidate, Lela Kitesashvili. The votes caused Mechiauri to lose the elections.

Mechiauri complained to the court for the five ballots to be considered invalid; with his complaint satisfied by the Mtskheta District Court, he has won the mayorship of Tianeti by one vote. The Georgian Young Lawyers' Association defended Machiauri’s interested in the case.

The Georgian Dream candidate Kitesashvili can appeal the decision of the Mtskheta District Court.