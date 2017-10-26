NDI on Elections: Playing Field was Uneven

National Democratic Institute (NDI) Georgia published its preliminary assessment on the October 2017 local self-governments elections in Georgia. NDI reported that since the ruling Georgian Dream party has consolidated more power with these elections, prospects for a vibrant and pluralistic democracy are at risk.

NDI also stated that the political arena during the pre-election period was “uneven,” as the Georgian Dream receives 90% of all donations to political groups.

“With the further consolidation of power in one party, prospects for vibrant and pluralistic democracy are at risk,” said NDI. “The responsibility, of course, lies with the country’s leaders to create an environment that promotes a genuinely inclusive governing processes and strengthens democratic checks and balances,” NDI said in its assessment.

NDI also discussed the campaign environment in its report:

“The elections followed a campaign largely devoid of meaningful competition, outside Tbilisi. The playing field was uneven, with the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) receiving approximately 90 percent of all campaign donations and enjoying ample media visibility, including coverage of government achievements and events. In contrast, opposition parties faced a lack of resources and significantly lower visibility and reach. This imbalance, combined with a lack of extensive policy messages and debates in most of the country, hindered a real contest of ideas and values.”

Regarding electoral violations, National Democratic Institute stated that in general the elections were held in a peaceful manner, however there were some violations.

“Election Day progressed without incident in most of the country, and Georgian voters, poll workers, party activists, and candidates demonstrated their commitment to democracy by participating peacefully. However, NDI observers also reported several cases of serious procedural violations, errors, and delays resulting from lack of officials’ understanding of the procedures, as well as instances of involvement of self-declared party-affiliated observers in the count.”

