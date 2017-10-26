Supreme Court Chairman Received Bonuses worth 36K GEL this year

ფოტო: ტაბულა

Interpressnews agency reported t that in January-September 2017, the Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia Nino Gvenetadze received a fixed salary worth 63,000 GEL and 35,800 GEL in bonuses, based on their request for information from the Supreme Court of Georgia. She earned 98,833 GEL in the first nine months of 2017.

Gvenetadze’s monthly salary is 7,000 GEL (Georgian Lari), making her annual salary 84,000 GEL.

Gvenetadze received one of the highest bonuses in January 2017 of 10,000 GEL.

In the property declaration that Gvenetadze signed in the beginning of 2017, she indicated that in 2016 she received salary worth 129 445 GEL while serving on the position of the Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Gvenetadze was elected Chairperson by the Parliament of Georgia on March 20, 2015, becoming the first woman to serve on this post.