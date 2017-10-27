Kaladze: Everyone has the Right of Freedom of Expression Despite their Sexual Orientation
“Newly elected mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze responding to a question from Netgazeti regarding whether people should be discriminated in football based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The question comes after backlash against Georgian footballer Guram Kashia for wearing a rainbow flag armband in support of the LGBT community during a match in the Netherlands earlier in October.
I don’t know who made what statements. However, that fact that an anti-discrimination bill was adopted in Georgia under our leadership is welcoming. Freedom of expression is very important. We are a democratic country and every citizen has the right despite their nationality, religion or sexual orientation to express their opinions.”
