Herman: 90,000 Georgians have Benefited from Visa Free Regime with Schengen

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Georgia Janos Herman presented a six-month report regarding the visa free regime with Schengen at a special press conference.

Herman noted that 90,000 Georgian citizens have visited the European Union without visa in the past six months.

“We can assess that adopting a visa free regime for Georgia was a great success. In the first six months 90,000 citizens have benefited from visa free regime.

The Government had an effective information campaign and managed to inform citizens about the terms and the frames of the regime. As a result, the population was well informed about the conditions and this was the reason there was a low turnout of cases when citizens were declined to enter the EU. Only 230 citizens out of 90,000 were declined to enter the EU,” stated Herman.

According to the EU Delegation to Georgia, this indicator only concerns those travelling by air. The number of those who benefited from the visa free regime is likely more than 90,000.

The data on the exact number of visitors to the Schengen area will be known to the public in 2018.

At a plenary session on February 2nd, members of the European Parliament decided to grant Georgians visa free travel to the Schengen zone, with 553 votes in favour, 66 against, and 28 abstentions.

EU-Georgia relations have strengthened in recent years. An EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initiated at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 29, 2013, and the Association Agreement between Georgian and the European Union was signed on June 27, 2014.