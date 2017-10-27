President Appoints Nine New Ambassadors; Only One is a Woman

ფოტო: საქართველოს პრეზიდენტი

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has appointed new ambassadors to nine different countries. According to information shared by the President’s press service, the President had a meeting with the new ambassadors on October 26 and talked with them about their views and future plans.

Of the nine newly appointed ambassadors, only one is a woman.

Former Deputy Minister of Health Valeri Kvaratskhelia will be ambassador to the Republic of Belarus.

For the Republic of Switzerland, the President appointed Davit Jalaghonia to be ambassador. Jalaghonia previously served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The President appointed Irakli Kurashvili as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Argentina; Maia Kipshidze to the Kingdom of Norway; Irakli Asashvili to the Republic of Indonesia; Zurab Dvalishvili to the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Beka Dvali to the Republic of South Africa; Nikoloz Revazishvili to Qatar; and Ilia Giorgadze to the Kingdom of Spain.