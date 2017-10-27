PM: We are Creating a National Program for the Defence of Abkhaz Language

“

October 27 is the day of Abkhaz language and I want to congratulate everyone, especially our Abkhaz sisters and brothers. I want to present our initiative to you. We are creating a national program for the development and protection of the Abkhaz language and we think this program will be a very important basis in the process of restoring trust. This program covers multidimensional events. Obviously there will be a separate budget for that and I’m sure that society will get actively involved in implementing it. I believe that our sincere and deep attitude towards the Abkhaz language and culture will be very important in the process of restoring those burnt bridges which is a requisite for our unity.

”