Construction is Georgia’s Fastest Growing Sector
The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported that growth in the construction sector is 16.5% year on year, making it one of the fastest growing sectors in the Georgian economy.
According to the last report of the agency, which reflects construction in 2015:
In 2015, 1.7 million square meters worth of new buildings were built in Georgia, which is 10% less than the 2014 figure. According to Geostat's report, most of the construction is in Tbilisi.
According to the regions, the buildings are as follows:
Tbilisi - 910,000 square meters, 52%
Adjara - 255,000 square meters, 15%
Kvemo Kartli - 139,000 square meters, 8%
Imereti - 126,000 square meters, 7%
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 104,00 square meters, 6%
Kakheti - 59,000 square meters, 3%
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 42,000 square meters, 2.4%
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 34,000 square meters, 2%
Shida Kartli - 34,000 square meters, 2%
Guria - 15,000 square meters, 0.9%
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2,700 square meters, 0.1%
