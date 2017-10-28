Construction is Georgia’s Fastest Growing Sector

ფოტო: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported that growth in the construction sector is 16.5% year on year, making it one of the fastest growing sectors in the Georgian economy.

According to the last report of the agency, which reflects construction in 2015:

In 2015, 1.7 million square meters worth of new buildings were built in Georgia, which is 10% less than the 2014 figure. According to Geostat's report, most of the construction is in Tbilisi.

According to the regions, the buildings are as follows:

Tbilisi - 910,000 square meters, 52%

Adjara - 255,000 square meters, 15%

Kvemo Kartli - 139,000 square meters, 8%

Imereti - 126,000 square meters, 7%

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 104,00 square meters, 6%

Kakheti - 59,000 square meters, 3%

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 42,000 square meters, 2.4%

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 34,000 square meters, 2%

Shida Kartli - 34,000 square meters, 2%

Guria - 15,000 square meters, 0.9%

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2,700 square meters, 0.1%