Government of Georgia: We Support Spain’s Territorial Integrity

Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili have both commented on Catalonia’s declaration of independence from the Kingdom of Spain.

In an official statement issued by the Government of Georgia emphasizes that Georgia fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain.

“The Government of Georgia strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Spain within its internationally recognized borders, and considers Catalonia an integral part of Spain. The Government of Georgia condemns the unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia and supports the measures of the Government of Spain to restore law and order, to regulate the situation, and to uphold in this process the Constitution of Spain, the rule of law, and the rights of every citizen of Spain.

The Government of Georgia deeply appreciates cooperation with the Kingdom of Spain as a valuable partner of our country, with our strong partnership stemming from shared values and traditional friendly ties,” reads the statement.

President Margvelashvili wrote on Twitter that “Georgia fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Spain and stands in solidarity W/ the Spanish Government.”

Georgia fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Spain and stands in solidarity W/ the Spanish Government. — President Of Georgia (@MargvelashviliG) October 27, 2017

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also tweeted the same message:

#Georgia firmly supports our friend and partner #Spain's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 🇪🇸🇬🇪 — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) October 27, 2017

Earlier in October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia issued an official statement expressing the “belief that the crisis will be settled through dialogue.”