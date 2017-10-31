President of Estonia Pays Official Visit to Georgia

ფოტო: NY Daily News

President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid paid an official visit to Georgia on October 31. Kaljuliad came to Georgia with her husbad, Georgi-Rene Maksimovski.

High-level officials and businesspeople from Estonia are also part of the visiting delegation.

The official welcoming ceremony took place in the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi, after which the two Presidents held meetings in a wider format.

A press conference will take place after the meetings. The Presidents of Estonia and Georgia will answer questions from Georgian and international media.

Kaljulaid will then meet with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and will participate in a Georgian-Estonian Business Forum.

As part of the visit, Kaljulaid will also meet with the Patriarch of Georgia Ilia ll and the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

President Kaljulaid will also visit the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia near the village of Khurvaleti.

President Kaljulaid will also give a public lecture in Kutaisi and visit other sites:

“In Kutaisi, President Kaljulaid will deliver a public lecture at Akaki Tsereteli State University and explore the computer lab established as part of the Estonian project. Together with Mr. Maksimovski, President Kaljulaid will explore Tbilisi, Mtskheta, and Imereti region,” reads the statement issued by the President of Georgia’s administration.

On her twitter page, Kersti Kaljulaid already wrote about her visit to Georgia: