Georgia’s President ‘Deeply Shocked’ by NYC Terrorist Attack
“President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili issued an official statement after last night’s terrorist attack in Manhattan, leaving 8 dead and 11 injured.
I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in NYC that claimed lives of innocent people. Georgia condemns any form of terrorism and stands with the international community in the fight against this huge global threat. In this difficult time, on behalf of the Georgian people and myself, I show support to the U.S. Government and American people.”
