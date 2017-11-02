Margvelashvili: Barriers Will Be Demolished not by Force, but With Hope for the Future

ფოტო: პრეზიდენტის ადმინიტრაცია

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid visited the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL) with South Ossetia near the village of Khurvaleti today. President Margvelashvili thanked the Estonian President and delegation for visiting the area.

“I want to thank Mrs. President for coming here, likewise many European leaders, and for seeing the barbed wire fences and the IDP settlement of Tserovani herself. She saw the historic injustice in which an Eastern European country, Georgia, exists. Many European leaders saw this and today, the president of the country that holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union at the moment, viewed the situation.

People are being kidnapped from this region on a daily basis. Just two days ago an incident happened again. Today we live in this environment. In this environment, we are building a European Georgia, and these disastrous barriers will be demolished, like other artificial barriers that were destroyed in Europe. This will be done not by force, but by a strong democratic orientation and with the open heart and hope for the future, that our people who live in the occupied territories and in our controlled territory, have. This is the future of our country and thank you for supporting this position, sharing this position, and helping Georgia in this way," Margvelashvili said while in the Khurvaleti region.

On the line of evil - fence between #Georgia & occupied territory of South Ossetia. It can not and will not be accepted nor forgotten. pic.twitter.com/r9gygpgDGR — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) November 2, 2017

Estonian President Kaljulaid called the occupation line “the evil-line” and said that more attention has to be paid on this conflict and that the issues must be discussed on the international level.

"I can use all the correct diplomatic terminology and say that of course we support the restoration of Georgian territorial integrity and of course we are disappointed that 42 rounds of Geneva international discussions have not brought any concrete results. We support that there should be more attention to this conflict and it goes without saying that we continue making these points as strong as we can and as hard as we can. These people [living near the occupation line] cannot have access to healthcare, because there is a fence. People cannot talk to their relatives, because there is fence,” Kaljulaid said, according to reported comments by the President of Georgia’s administration.