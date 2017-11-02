NBG: Lari Depreciation is Caused by Groundless Expectations

ფოტო: ტაბულა

"The fluctuations in the Georgian currency, the GEL, in recent months has been caused by high depreciation expectations for the autumn period. Although this expectation does not have real fundamental grounds, in the short term dynamics the currency was influenced in the floating exchange rate by increasing demand for foreign currencies," reads a statement from the National Bank of Georgia today.

According to the NBG, if the depreciation of the GEL affects the inflation rate in the country, they may tighten the monetary policy rate (refinancing rate) or will execute currency interventions.

"The depreciation of the currency is temporary. If the NBG notices that the change in exchange rate affects the inflation rate in the future, the National Bank will use all its tools to avoid high inflation. Stability of the price level provides long-term stability of the exchange rate,” reads the statement.

The Georgian Lari depreciated today November 2 by 1.9 Tetri (0.19 GEL) compared to the US Dollar. One dollar costs 2.6297 GEL at the moment. Compared to the Euro, the GEL depreciated by 2.4 Tetri (0.24 GEL), reaching a new historic minimum of 3.0625 GEL for 1 Euro.