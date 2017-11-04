Price Increases of Goods and Services in Georgia

ფოტო: საქსტატი

According to Geostat, in October 2017, the annual inflation rate increased by 6.4 % compared to the same month index of last year. According to the report, the biggest rise in prices is in the Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco group. Prices have risen 17.6%, which is linked to the government raising excise duty.

Geostat published the report on November 3, 2017.

The Consumer Price Index change was influenced by changes in prices for the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages - prices increased by 7.4%. Increase within subgroups: vegetables (28.4 percent), fruit and grapes (13.7 percent), milk, cheese and eggs (11.7 percent), meat (9.1 percent), oils and fats (7.6 percent).

Transport - prices increased by 14.7 %. Increase within subgroups: personal transport equipment (19.4 percent), purchase of vehicles (12.7 percent) and transport services (5.1 percent).

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - prices increased by 17.6%. Increase within subgroups: tobacco (37.8 percent) and alcoholic beverages (1.2 percent).

Health - prices increased by 5.8%. Increase within subgroups: medical products, appliances, and equipment (10.7 percent) and outpatient services (6.2 percent).