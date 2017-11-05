Georgian March Riot Outside Rustavi 2 Building

Members of the ultranationalist Georgian March group rioted outside the building of the Rustavi 2 TV building in Tbilisi Saturday night. Four were detained for resisting police.

The rioters were protesting regarding a recent episode of the show The Other Accents (Gansxvavebuli Aqcentebi) on Rustavi 2, which discussed problems about homophobia in Georgia. The show discussed the case of Georgian footballer Guram Kashia, who has received backlash from ultranationalists in Georgia for having worn a rainbow flag armband in support of the LGBT community during a football match in the Netherlands.

The Georgian March rioters threw live chickens and set off fireworks during the riot.

The Georgian March has organized demonstrations in recent months calling to “clean Tbilisi of illegal immigrants.” Members have been accused of violent sexual harassment threats and for attacking other demonstrators during a “No to Russian Fascism” protest.