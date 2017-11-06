Georgian Leaders Send Messages of Solidarity with the US After Texas Shooting

ფოტო: BBC

Georgia’s President, Prime Minister, and Chairperson of Parliament made statements regarding the mass shooting in Texas, USA. They expressed their condolences and solidarity to the American people.

"I express my regret over the great tragedy that took place in Sutherland Springs, the United States of America, where dozens of people died tragically. Together with the Georgian Parliament, I want to express my deep condolences to the United States, the families, and friends of the victims. Georgia stands with the United States in these tough times," reads the statement released by the Chairman of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze on his official Facebook page.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed condolences via Twitter.

Our thoughts are with the American people and the families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs #Texas church mass shooting. — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) November 5, 2017

Our thoughts are w/the victims & all those affected by mass shooting in Texas. We stand with US government and American people in solidarity — President Of Georgia (@MargvelashviliG) November 6, 2017

A gunman dressed in black military gear armed with an assault rifle shot parishioners at a Sunday service at a small Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and wounding 20 others. The victims ranged in age from five to 72 years old.