384 Killed in Car Accidents in Georgia in 2017

384 people have died as a result of car crashes in Georgia in January-September 2017, according to statistics from GeoStat. 581 people died in car crashes in 2016.

The death rate on the roads in Georgia is one of the highest in the region including Europe and Central Asia. It is double the average indicator of road deaths in EU countries.

According to Geostat, most road fatalities occurred before safety belt regulations were implemented in 2008. In 2008, 867 people died due in car accidents, and fatalities have been on the decline in general since then.

Number of deaths due to car accidents in Georgia in 2008-2016, according to data from Geostat: