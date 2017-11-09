Tbilisi Mayor-Elect Kaladze: Tightening Regulations in Construction Sector is a Top Priority

ფოტო: ქართული ოცნება

Tightening regulations linked to the construction sector is a top priority, as it is related to human safety, newly elected Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze says.

Kaladze stated that some changes will be implemented in terms of security standards of buildings, after meeting with construction developers today together with Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia.

"Construction developers agree and support the idea of having the exterior of new buildings with facades, and not only painted, because it worsens the visual appearance of the city. We will work hard on shaping specific standards, and I'm sure the problem of visual aesthetics we all are worried about will be solved over the next few years,” Kaladze said after the meeting today.

Kaladze says regulations will mainly cover new constructions and specifically companies which do not have construction permits, but that have documents regarding construction development and regulation plans.

The future Mayor of Tbilisi also mentioned that unfinished constructions are a serious problem for the city.

"There are several companies that own unfinished buildings and structures. The companies had some financial problems, and those people who had paid for the property beforehand have damages. We will start working on this issue and will create a vision to solve this problem,” Kaladze said.