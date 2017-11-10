Kvirikashvili: Under Pressure from the Opposition, Tbilisi Mayor Narmania Did Important Work
“Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili evaluated Tbilisi’s Mayor David Narmania’s work for Georgia’s capital city over the past four years.
Under huge pressure from the opposition, [Tbilisi mayor] David Narmania was performing very important work. Today he made an impressive presentation about what he has been done in our capital, and he has a lot to be proud of. This includes many projects like the "New Tiflis" project, completely renovated roads, new gardens were opened, comfortable means of public transport was introduced. I want to thank David Narmania and wish him success in his future work. We all expect that Kakha Kaladze’s contribution as Mayor will be a significant step for Tbilisi.”
