Narmania: I Want to Express my Gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili, his Trust Gave me Energy

“

I would like to express my gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili. It was him who presented me as the Mayor of the capital. By putting great trust in me he gave me a lot of energy. I would also like to thank [former Prime Minister] Irakli Garibashvili. During the period when he was prime minister, I worked very actively. And I want to underline the very close and active cooperation with Giorgi Kvirikashvili, I remember him supporting me a lot.

”