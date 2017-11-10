Narmania: I Want to Express my Gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili, his Trust Gave me Energy
“Outgoing Mayor of Tbilisi Davit Narmania said today while evaluating his work as Mayor of the capital city for four years, according to Interpressnews reporting.
I would like to express my gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili. It was him who presented me as the Mayor of the capital. By putting great trust in me he gave me a lot of energy. I would also like to thank [former Prime Minister] Irakli Garibashvili. During the period when he was prime minister, I worked very actively. And I want to underline the very close and active cooperation with Giorgi Kvirikashvili, I remember him supporting me a lot.”
