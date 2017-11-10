ტაბულა

Narmania: I Want to Express my Gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili, his Trust Gave me Energy

I would like to express my gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili. It was him who presented me as the Mayor of the capital. By putting great trust in me he gave me a lot of energy. I would also like to thank [former Prime Minister] Irakli Garibashvili. During the period when he was prime minister, I worked very actively. And I want to underline the very close and active cooperation with Giorgi Kvirikashvili, I remember him supporting me a lot.

Outgoing Mayor of Tbilisi Davit Narmania said today while evaluating his work as Mayor of the capital city for four years, according to Interpressnews reporting.
