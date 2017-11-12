Government Plans Structural and Staff Changes

ფოტო: მთავრობის ადმინისტრაცია

Structural and staff changes are planned in the government of Georgia, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Janelidze said in an interview with Imedi TV. Janelidze did not specify any details.

According to unofficial reports by the First Channel (Georgian Public Broadcaster), Minister of Finance Dimitri Kumsishvili might be transferred to the post of Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development. The current Minister of Economy, Giorgi Gakharia, might be appointed Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to the First Channel's information, the government plans to reduce the number of ministries from 18 to 13 by merging some.

the Ministry of Energy and part of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection will join the Ministry of Economy. Dimitri Kumsishvili will lead the unified entity.

Imedi reports some state ministers will leave their positions. Among them are Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Mghebrishvili, Minister of Education and Science Aleksandre Jejelava, Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Victor Dolidze, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Tariel Khechikashvili, Minister of Corrections and Probation Kakhi Kakhishvili, and Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Protection Gigla Agulashvili.

In addition, according to the First Channel, there will be two new ministers in the government.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will make an official statement about the changes tomorrow, the First Channel reports.